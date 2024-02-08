February 11, 2024
Featured image: Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Jean-Marie Traoré shaking hands with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil at the Casa Amarilla, Caracas, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Photo: X/@YvanGil.

Featured image: Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Jean-Marie Traoré shaking hands with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil at the Casa Amarilla, Caracas, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Photo: X/@YvanGil.