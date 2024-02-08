During the visit to Caracas by a delegation from Burkina Faso headed by Foreign Minister Jean-Marie Traoré, 20 agreements were signed in various sectors. The first Joint Commission between the two nations saw them forge partnerships in aeronautics, agriculture, civil protection, culture, sports, oil, education, university education, science, and technology.

Cooperation ties were strengthened in various strategic areas for the development of both nations, stated Venezuela’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Yván Gil during the signing ceremony held this Wednesday, February 7, at the Casa Amarilla, headquarters of the Venezuelan Foreign Service.

The agreements, explained the Venezuelan foreign minister, were signed this Wednesday in a “fruitful and successful” manner.

Further collaboration coming

Minister Gil reiterated, on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s willingness to continue strengthening ties of friendship with Burkina Faso and all African countries.

“On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, we express our desire to continue strengthening the ties of friendship with Burkina Faso and with all the brother countries of Africa within the framework of south–south cooperation, a path of hope that unites us in the search for a joint and equitable development,” wrote the minister in a statement.

“We have been discussing everything that has to do with cooperation in multilateral matters in our action within United Nations bodies and international organizations,” Gil said at the press conference.

It should be noted that this Tuesday, a memorandum of understanding was signed for oil cooperation between both countries, as well as another in the agricultural area.

Among the agreements between Burkina Faso and Venezuela, it was established that next week a delegation made up of specialists and technicians in oil matters will arrive in Venezuela to advance bilateral cooperation.

Since President Ibrahim Traoré (no relation to the foreign minister) came to power in September, 2022, Burkina Faso has consistently aligned itself in the anti-imperialist camp, expelling French troops from its country in 2023 and embarking on a process of nationalizing its considerable mining resources.

