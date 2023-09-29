Since Venezuela and Colombia resumed bilateral relations on September 26,2022, trade between the two countries through the border bridges has reached €186.3 million (as of August 31, 2023) according to official sources.

One year has passed since the reopening of the Simón Bolívar and Francisco de Paula Santander border bridges; the Atanasio Girardot bridge also opened in January of this year. During a binational trade meeting in Caracas on Thursday, September 28, Colombian Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism Germán Umaña said “the situation is positive.” The meeting will continue until Friday.

According to a report by the Colombian Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, trade through these three bridges amounted to 209,610 tons of products transported by 8,900 trucks. The products included tiles, screws, cardboard boxes, toilet paper, napkins, foodstuff, oils, steel coils, ferrous material, cast glass containers, and natural flagstone.

On Thursday, during the first day of the meeting, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Colombian Minister of Commerce Germán Umaña reached an agreement to open the La Unión International Bridge between the two countries. This new agreement will allow both passenger and cargo vehicles to use the bridge which will enhance cross-border commerce and freedom of movement.

The La Unión International Bridge connects the municipalities of Puerto Santander in Norte de Santander (Colombia) and García de Hevia, in the Táchira state (Venezuela) about 50 Km north of Cucuta, closer to the Zulia state in Venezuela. The international bridge connects the Colombian town of Puerto Santander and the Venezuelan town of Boca de Grita.

At the event, organized to commemorate the first anniversary of the reestablishment of bilateral relations between Colombia and Venezuela following a seven-year suspension, the two governments agreed to implement a joint plan focused on promoting mutual investment. Minister Umaña stated that the goal of this plan is to “attain productive and complementary development, with a special focus on the border region.”

