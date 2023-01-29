On Friday, January 27, the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing its total condemnation of the massacre carried out by the Israeli military on January 26, in which nine Palestinians were killed with live ammunition.

These systematic attacks against the Palestinian people demonstrate the complete lack of respect for human dignity of the apartheid state’s current regime led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Below is an unofficial English translation of the complete statement issued by Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemns the bloody operation perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces in Palestinian territory since the early hours of yesterday in the West Bank, where at least nine Palestinian citizens lost their lives and a score of people were injured.

The aggression also included an attack on a local hospital that affected patients in the health center, preventing humanitarian rescue work by relief agencies.

These acts of violence are an example of the criminal network of the government of Benjamin Netanyahu against the Palestinian people, and of the flagrant violation of international law by the Israeli occupying power in the state of Palestine.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela calls upon the international community to intensify efforts to defend the international principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

The Bolivarian people and government raise our voices in defense of peace and international security to condemn the constant Israeli crimes in Palestinian territory. Likewise, we express our words of condolences to the families and relatives of the victims. At the same time, we wish for the prompt recovery of absolute peace in the entire Palestinian territory.

-Caracas, January 27, 2023

