Venezuela categorically condemned the bombings on Yemen by the United States and the United Kingdom, and stressed that the aggressive operation represent actions contrary to International Law.

The Venezuelan government statement was issued on Saturday, January 13, by Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil.

“Venezuela categorically condemns the bombings on Yemen, carried out by the US, the United Kingdom, and other countries, an illegal act that violates international law and that only contributes to generating greater destabilization in the region,” Gil wrote in a tweet with which he attached the statement.

The statement emphasized that such bombings will further destabilize West Asia, and added that the international community must promote the necessary pressure to establish the rule of international law.

Unofficial translation of the statement is provided below:

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically condemns the bombings on Yemen, carried out by the US, the United Kingdom, and other countries, an illegal act that violates International Law and that only contributes to generating further destabilization in the region.

Venezuela insists that the only way to secure peace and stability in the Middle East is through the cessation of the genocide in the Gaza Strip, carried out by Israel, as well as the immediate compliance with all United Nations resolutions for the establishment of a free and sovereign Palestinian State.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela urges the international community to exert all necessary pressure measures to reestablish international legality and justice in the area, avoiding an escalation of the conflict caused by Israeli barbarity in Palestine.

Caracas, January 13, 2024

US continues air strikes on Yemen

The United States carried out another airstrike in the surroundings of the Sana’a International Airport, north of the capital of Yemen, in the early hours of Saturday, reported Lebanon-based news agency Al Mayadeen.

This attack against a radar site was carried out from the US naval warship USS Carney (DDG 64), using Tomahawk cruise missiles. According to a statement by the US military, the bombing was against a specific military objective.

The director of Al Mayadeen’s office in Washington, Munther Suleiman, stated that these air raids and missile attacks targeted the Al-Dailami base, near the civilian airport of Sana’a.

