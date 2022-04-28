Venezuela Condemns Violations of Palestinian Rights

Venezuela condemned the increased violence inflicted upon Palestinians by the Israeli entity. “From Venezuela we repudiate the deliberate actions that seek to limit the rights of the Palestinian people, and we ask international mechanisms to intervene in a fair way to put an end to discrimination and guarantee respect for the sovereign equality of states,” wrote Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia on his Twitter account.

Given the escalation of violence experienced by the Palestinian people, this Monday the United Nations Security Council Open Debate was held on the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian question.

During the debates, Venezuela’s alternate ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Joaquín Pérez, reiterated Chavista Venezuela’s support for the Palestinian cause and condemned the recent escalation of violence.

“Venezuela participates in the UN Security Council Open Debate on the situation in the Middle East and the question of Palestine,” stated a message from the Venezuelan diplomatic mission to United Nations in New York.

For Ambassador Pérez, Israel is taking advantage “of the current international situation to accelerate its brutal aggression against Palestine, as well as the double standard with which conflicts in the world are approached today: the Palestinian people have suffered more than 70 years from the Israeli policy of apartheid, and deserve justice.”

Featured image: Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs Felix Plasencia. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias) by Janna Corredor

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

