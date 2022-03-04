France to Ban Two Palestine Solidarity Organizations

March 4, 2022

France’s Interior Minister announced in a tweet on Thursday that he is banning two Palestine solidarity organizations at the request of French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Gerald Darmanin tweeted that he will move to dissolve Palestine Vaincra (Palestine Will Win) and Comité Palestine Action (Palestine Action Committee).

“Under the cover of supporting the Palestinian cause, the government accuses the groups of promoting hatred of Israel,” French newspaper, Europe 1, reported.

Established in 2019, Palestine Vaincra is accused by the government “of calling for hatred, discrimination and violence.”

Darmanin added that France is also accusing it of ties with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a group banned by the Israeli occupation.

This comes after a series of “dissolutions” imposed by the French State, including an order to dissolve the Collective Against Islamophobia in France, as well as various leftist and anti-racist organizations.

In response, Palestine Vaincra denounced the move as “an attack against the solidarity movement towards Palestine and all anti-racist forces.”

In a statement, its spokesperson, Tom Martin, said, “We condemn this announcement in the strongest terms and are preparing a legal and political response.”

Palestine Vaincra is part of Samidoun, the Palestinian Prisoners Solidarity Network, designated by Israel as a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine affiliate.

An online petition has been created by Palestine Vaincra calling out Darmanin and President Macron for their support to Israeli apartheid and for public support against the criminalization of the solidarity movement with Palestine.

 

 

