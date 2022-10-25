On Sunday, October 23, President Nicolás Maduro congratulated the Chinese people on the re-election of President Xi Jinping as Secretary General of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in a statement on behalf of the Venezuelan people. The statement was issued by Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos Faria in a post on his Twitter account.

The full unofficial translation of the statement can be seen below:

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, on behalf of the Venezuelan People, congratulates the People of the sister People’s Republic of China and the Directorate of the Chinese Communist Party for the re-election of Comrade Xi Jinping as Secretary General of the Party.

The trust placed by the Chinese nation in Xi Jinping, to assume the titanic responsibility of taking his country to new levels of development for a third term represents a living manifestation of his successful leadership over the last decade of the political organization with the most militants on the planet.

From Venezuela, we reaffirm the commitment to continue promoting close relations of cooperation, communication and coordination between our parties to provide greater well-being to both peoples, contributing, in turn, to the strengthening of the Comprehensive Strategic China – Venezuela Association.

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela once again reaffirms the sincere friendship that unites our nations, with conviction that the People’s Republic of China will continue to advance and fulfill its noble objectives under the wise guidance of comrade Xi Jinping.

Caracas October 23, 2022

On Sunday, October 23, the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China concluded with the re-election of Xi Jinping as Secretary General of the party. The new Permanent Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was presented to the local and international press, led, as expected, by Xi Jinping.

The Politburo confirmed the presence of the seven members of the Standing Committee, shutting down speculations of expanding or reducing the number of representatives. Apart from Xi Jinping, the other members of the Standing Committee are Cai Qi, Li Qiang, Li Xi, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning and Ding Xuexiang.

Cai Qi was a surprise appointment for many analysts, the representative of Beijing was not on analysts’ shortlists. Cai was responsible for organizing the Beijing Olympic Games, which were held very successfully.

Li Qiang, a delegate from Shanghai, will likely become the premier of China, the second most important position in the government. He is linked to the economic development of his region and is currently emerging as number two in the party.

Li Xi debuted in the Politburo, represents the city of Guangdong, and assumed the role of Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Zhao Leji hails from the city of Xining and is in line to become Chairman of the National People’s Congress in March.

Wang Huning, whose family has roots in Shandong, remains on the Standing Committee.

Ding Xuexiang, another newcomer, is Xi Jinping’s right-hand man and is the Director of the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party. He is from Jiangsu and will likely be one of the most influential members of the Politburo.

Hu Chunhua, Vice Premier of China who is credited with the process of eradicating absolute poverty in the country, and Chen Min’er, Communist Party Secretary of Chongqing, were expected to be named as members of the Standing Committee but ended up not being elected.

(RedRadioVE) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

