Venezuela & Cuba Announce Creative Renewal of Strategic Alliance

With a focus on strategic cooperation between Venezuela and Cuba, Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro received the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Manuel Marrero at Miraflores Palace to review all the issues of mutual interest that have united these nations for several years.

Both governments committed to promote the relaunching of existing mechanisms in various areas related to comprehensive binational, regional, and continental development.

“We have decided on a creative and profound renewal, so that our cooperation is adapted to the new times and encourages a positive impact on the social, economic, and cultural life of the peoples of Cuba and Venezuela,” President Maduro said.

The Cuban and Venezuelan diplomats confirmed their firm commitment to continue the expansion of mutual support platforms and policies. President Maduro asserted that the strengthening of relations between Venezuela and Cuba is the mandate of this century, and stated that the meeting opened the doors to a stage of new prosperity for Cuba, for Venezuela, and for Latin America and the Caribbean, “visualizing new times, united in permanent resistance.”

Intensa jornada de trabajo con el Excelentísimo Primer Ministro de la hermana Cuba, Manuel Marrero. Revisamos nuestras relaciones bilaterales y la agenda latinoamericana, caribeña y regional, para avanzar juntos y más unidos que nunca, afianzando el camino de Fidel y Chávez. pic.twitter.com/3NSgDksJGS — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 11, 2022

Always united

President Maduro also confirmed that amid the attacks, the economic blockade, and international pressure, Cuba and Venezuela always remain united, in resistance to these actions, and willing to deepen the rebirth of their respective revolutionary processes.

Regarding the cooperation models implemented by Caracas and Havana, Maduro stated that they constitute an example of what the people can achieve by working in a fraternal manner to achieve improvements and recovery in the midst of adversity.

“We have reviewed not only the bilateral agenda, but also the Latin American, Caribbean and regional agenda,” President Maduro said.

Similarly, the head of state sent his message of solidarity and condolences to the people and government of the Republic of Cuba for the tragic accident that occurred with the recent explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana.

For his part, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero reaffirmed that Cuba will cooperate with Venezuela under any circumstance. “We are going to continue defending Venezuela, defending the President,” Marrero said.

Featured image: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero. Photo: Twitter/@NicolasMaduro.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

