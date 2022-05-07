Cuba and Venezuela Strengthen Ties of Cooperation and Exchange

On Thursday, May 5, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, at the Miraflores Palace, Caracas, with an aim of strengthening the ties of cooperation ties that the two countries nations have maintained for more than 20 years. “It fills us with great joy to receive our Cuban brothers and sisters in our homeland,” wrote President Maduro on Twitter, in reference to the visit of the Cuban minister. “I thank the Foreign Affairs Minister, comrade Bruno Rodríguez for his visit, with whom I had a pleasant and fraternal conversation. We have a deep friendship with the Cuban people that we will continue to consolidate.” RELATED CONTENT: Several Dead in Havana Hotel After Powerful Explosion, Cuban President Rules Out Attack

The Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, described the meeting as friendly and added that regional issues had been discussed with President Maduro.

“It is a great satisfaction to return to the homeland of Bolívar and Chávez, and hold a friendly meeting with President Nicolás Maduro, where we discussed issues on our bilateral agenda and on regional affairs,” commented Rodríguez about the meeting.

Respect, a shared sense of solidarity, and the signing of cooperation agreements are the premises that have strengthened Venezuela-Cuba relations, and which have worked equitably for the benefit of both nations.

The peoples of Venezuela and Cuba are examples of constant resistance against all the aggressions, criminal blockades, and unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States government on nations it considers “enemies.”

Both Cuba and Venezuela have repudiated interventionist measures that violate international law, and have advocated for the self-determination of nations, the implementation of social welfare, and the consolidation of policies of inclusion as fundamental characteristics of a humanist revolution.

Venezuelan Minister of Communication, Culture and Tourism, Freddy Ñáñez, recently visited Cuba and expressed that it was a “great pride to set foot on Cuban soil” and to be able to meet the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel. Ñáñez thanked Cuba for its courage and loyalty to the Latin American project shared by both countries.

Relations between Cuba and Venezuela were forged between Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez in 1999. In 2000, an agreement was signed by the two leaders which began a strategic development partnership in areas such as health, sports, education, culture and research, amongst others.

Featured image: President Nicolás Maduro, with wife and PSUV leader Cilia Flores, in meeting with Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez and the Cuban Ambassador to Venezuela, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Photo: Twitter/@PresidentialVen

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

