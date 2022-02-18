Venezuela Expresses Total Support for Russia on Ukraine Tensions

“Russia has the full support of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in the fight it is putting up to dispel the threats from NATO and the Western world,” said the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, this Wednesday, February 16, during his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Yuri Borisov.

During the meeting of the High-Level Intergovernmental Commission (CIAN), where strategic agreements were signed between both nations at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, the Venezuelan head of state stated his position, expressing his belief that Russia will continue to be a peaceful nation.

“How much did Russia’s struggle cost?” asked President Maduro. “20 million dead against the Nazi army, and it seems that Europe and North American imperialism did not understand it… each part of Russian territory was reconquered inch by inch. And that is not forgotten.”

In this sense, President Maduro stressed the support of the Bolivarian and revolutionary people of Venezuela for Russia, “and with us, as a government for peace, because in the end, peaceful diplomacy is what will triumph. A tremendous triumph for President Vladimir Putin in these days of international campaigns and threats, because they have presented the truth, and firm diplomacy, in defense of his interests.”

It is important to note that in recent weeks, tension on the border between Ukraine and Russia has been artificially heightened, alongside an alteration in diplomatic relations between Western countries with an interest in the area of ​​the former Soviet republics. This tension has been promoted by Washington and NATO in its endless attempt to smear Russia, or any other country that does not bend to their hegemonic dictates.

Featured image: President Nicolás Maduro during the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Yuri Borisov. Photo: Zurimar Campos (Presidential Press).

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

