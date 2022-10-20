This Wednesday, Vice President of Planning Ricardo Menéndez indicated that cartography can help to provide preventative solutions and aid in organizing communities to asses their areas of risk and potential future threats from natural disasters.

Menéndez explained in an interview with VTV that work is currently being done in these areas to define recurring territorial problems, such as areas subject to flooding that may occur every five or ten years.

He added that these studies, carried out by the government, will allow the creation of early warning systems in the case of any threat, such as rising water levels.

“This is part of an unprecedented issue of the capacity, strength, and organization in the community for prevention and to contain the difficulties that arise,” he said.

Also, Menéndez highlighted that with the 1X10 Good Governance System, a vision of the communities is obtained to determine emergency situations that may arise, allowing for preventative measures to be put in place, and timely emergency response should emergencies arise.

Menéndez noted that in the case of Las Tejerías, Aragua state, where a landslide occurred on October 8, leaving more than 50 dead and 50 missing, that detailed mapping has been done for future actions in that area.

“This is a great process of transformation, because there is a new dynamic arising. It is a dynamic of cultural and social transformation,” he said.

