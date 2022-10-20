On Wednesday, Brian Nichols, US undersecretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs, confirmed a meeting with members of the Unitary Platform, an opposition faction backed by Washington, to discuss matters of internal politics in Venezuela.

In a tweet, Nichols stated that the United States continues to support “a negotiated political and humanitarian solution, led by Venezuela,” to end the crisis in the country.

“We continue to be a firm partner of the Venezuelan people in their quest to recover their democracy,” read part of the message.

The day before, Reuters reported that the head of the Unitary Platform delegation in talks with the Venezuelan government, Gerardo Blyde, met in Washington with senior officials from the Biden administration.

In addition to Nichols himself, the White House’s senior policy adviser, Juan González, and James Story, a diplomat for “Venezuelan affairs,” also participated in the exchange, as well as “at least five other representatives of the Venezuelan opposition” whose names were not released.

In the report published by Reuters, which quoted a State Department spokesman, it was reported that, although the central issue was the reactivation of the Mexico Talks, options were also put on the table to have funds from the Venezuelan state frozen in European banks.

The goal, the source said, would be to finance “humanitarian aid” for the South American nation.

Me reuní con miembros de la Plataforma Unitaria de Vzla para reafirmar el apoyo de 🇺🇸 a una solución política y humanitaria negociada, liderada por 🇻🇪, para las crisis del país. Seguimos siendo un socio firme del pueblo venezolano en su búsqueda por recuperar su democracia. -BAN — Brian A. Nichols (@WHAAsstSecty) October 19, 2022

Featured Image:

(La Iguana)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SL

