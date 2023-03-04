On Thursday, March 2, the president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Deputy Jorge Rodríguez, urged the deputies to exercise the function of comptroller of the laws enacted for the benefit of all the Venezuelan people.

Rodríguez entered the Federal Legislative Palace’s session chamber in a wheelchair due to a temporary disability in his left leg. He shared on social media that he was there to “do his job,” but no further information was provided about the cause of his temporary disability.

Rodríguez called on the members of the National Assembly in the absence of ramps and other measures and devices that allow people with any type of disability to move and function in their work environment.

Sesión es sesión y hasta con una pata mala, y junto a mis compañeros del alma, llegamos a cumplir con nuestro trabajo. pic.twitter.com/IdKR32v7Bw — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) March 2, 2023

“A parliamentary session is a parliamentary session, even with a bad leg, and together with my soul mates, we come to do our job,” wrote Deputy Rodríguez on social media. He attached several photographs where he is seen entering the floor in a wheelchair.

“If the deputies who approved the Law on Workers with Disabilities over a month ago cannot ensure that the building where we work complies with the law that we ourselves approved, I wonder what will be happening with the other laws,” he said.

He stated that he is proud of the work done by the parliamentarians but invited them to continually examine themselves, evaluate their actions and carry out the necessary follow-up so that the provisions of each law passed are fulfilled.

“The devil is in the details. I have the feeling, perhaps wrongly, that here we raise our hand, pass a law, and that’s it,” said Rodríguez. “We do not understand the scope of that law, if it really had an impact or not on Venezuelan society. We do not know how many people are currently being benefited, supported, protected by a certain legal instrument we passed.”

Rodríguez also explained that the National Assembly functions as a comptroller, which mainly implies the control of each member’s acts, in order to give value to the written word that becomes a legal instrument in Venezuela.

