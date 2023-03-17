This Wednesday, March 15, the Venezuelan minister of foreign affairs, Yván Gil, said, sarcastically, that he wishes the “best of luck” to the US government in its relationship with the leader of the “parallel” parliament of the South American country, in reference to the fictional “interim government” upheld by members of the Venezuelan opposition.

The minister for foreign affairs highlighted that the US government maintains a “childish effort” to promote an erratic diplomacy far from political reality, by trying to continue recognizing a non-existent “interim government” that does not hold any power in Venezuela.

The foreign minister thus reacted to a message on social media platforms from the Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the US Department of State, Brian Nichols, in which he reported his meeting with Dinorah Figuera and his support for the opposition fake parliament.

“We wish the State Department the best of luck in building relations with Narnia [fantasy world],” Gil wrote via social media. “I find it laughable, and it confirms the childish endeavor of the US to promote a failed political and diplomatic fantasy.”

Deseamos el mayor éxito al @statedept en la edificación de las relaciones con Narnia. Encuentro risible que confirma el infantil empeño de EEUU de promover una fantasía política y diplomática fracasada https://t.co/Nzqz86XWST — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) March 16, 2023

Who is Dinorah Figuera?

The former deputy Figuera led a “parallel” parliament, elected in 2015 with an opposition majority, but which is now extinct, since it completed its term established in the Venezuelan Constitution (2016-2021). After that period, the current National Assembly (AN) was elected in 2020, which enacts the laws of Venezuela.

Figuera replaced Juan Guaidó in January this year in the presidency of the fictional AN, after a group of legislators from various opposition parties decided at the end of December 2022 to put an end to the interim government that Guaidó had headed since 2019, amidst allegations against the coup leader, ranging from corruption to his support for invading Venezuela and the imposition of sanctions.

However, Washington ignores the current—and real—National Assembly, democratically elected through elections and with full legislative functions. Washington further refuses to accept that the previous parliament has ended its term.

In doing so, the US keeps Venezuela under a series of sanctions to force the Maduro government to resume what it considers “democracy.” This goes on despite the fact Venezuelans have elected and continue to elect their authorities through popular vote, such as Maduro’s recent announcement that next year his successor will be elected at the polls.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.