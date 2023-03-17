This Wednesday, March 15, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stated that the Bolivarian Revolution is an alternative to the decadent capitalist system of the world, during a ceremony as part of the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the death of Commander Hugo Chávez. The president led a massive popular march that carried Hugo Chávez’s cadet saber from the Military Academy to Barracks 4F (El Cuartel de la Montaña), where the remains of the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution rest.

“Let us show that ethically and morally, the Bolivarian Revolution is an alternative to the rottenness of savage neoliberal capitalism and hegemonic imperialism of the world,” said Nicolás Maduro. The president specified that the struggle promoted by the Bolivarian Revolution is not short-term, but must be a project that lasts over time, in order to build the future.

“This Revolution was not made for us or for our time,” the head of state added. “This Revolution exists and will continue to exist for future times, for children and youth.”

Maduro further noted that Commander Hugo Chávez was a man with a vision of the future, who knew how to bring the 500-year anti-imperialist struggle to the platform of the present day; in doing so, he left the road well marked towards the construction of socialism of the 21st century.

The Bolivarian Revolution with a powerful base

“Today we have a powerful base,” the Venezuelan president said, “to set ourselves great goals, great objectives, and lead our country to a future of splendor, of brightness, prosperity, life, and happiness.”

President Nicolás Maduro said that the physical departure of the commander was a deep pain, not only for Venezuela, but for the world. However, he left behind a great conscience of work, ethics, and morals as a new way of doing politics.

“Commander Chávez left us a country, a people, a powerful civic-military union,” added Maduro, “and 10 years later here we have a country, a people, and a perfect civic-military union, walking through the present times and ready to ride through to the future.”

The head of state also reflected on the power of the permanent work of the Venezuelan people and the deep social leadership system. “If anything has a power that has transcended its era and its time, it is the power of the simple, humble, ordinary leadership of our people,” Maduro noted.

(RedRadioVE) by Yucsealis Rincón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

