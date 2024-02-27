The gradual recovery observed in Venezuela’s economy can be seen in the increase in agricultural production, which has recorded 14 consecutive quarters of growth despite the blockade and unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro explained this last Wednesday, February 21, during a work day dedicated to national production. He highlighted that this progress towards a productive and independent economy has been carried out through Venezuela’s own efforts amid the difficulties caused by illegal US sanctions.

During the activity, President Maduro presented economic growth data that presented below:

• Buffalo production in the country reaches more than 3.7 million registered heads. Regarding the breeding of these animals in the country, he said that international experts have confirmed the suitability of the land for their development.

• Venezuela produces 97% of the food it consumes. Before launching the Great AgroVenezuela Mission, a government program to stimulate agro-production, the figure only reached 85%.

• The country has had 14 quarters of growth in agricultural production.

• With the new economic dynamics, Venezuela is now ready to export meat. “Even in Europe, they are asking for Venezuelan meat because now they say that our meat is surpassing the Brazilian, Argentinian, and Uruguayan in quality, softness, and flavor. That is what is being said in the world now,” President Maduro added.

During the annual message to the nation on January 15, President Nicolás Maduro presented data that reflects the growth of agricultural production and reported a 5% growth in five consecutive quarters. He also explained that agricultural production grew 5.5% and the livestock population grew 3.9%, reaching nearly 30 million heads of cattle, sheep, goats, and buffalo. This growth translates into greater consumption of red meats.

He highlighted that the relaunch of the Great AgroVenezuela Mission was key to the positive increase in the levels of food production in Venezuela. This effort can only be seen if it is considered that these are goals achieved after years of continuous sanctions and induced hyperinflation, along with other difficulties typical of the blockade Venezuela has been subjected to.

President Maduro highlighted that in reengineering the Great Mission, it was essential to integrate all economic sectors to consolidate the level of growth now being experienced. “Why did we achieve it? Because we managed to convene, unite all Venezuelans who believe in producing, beyond political and ideological differences, without exclusion,” he said.

That is why he called on all those involved in agri-food production to contribute ideas to boost the sector. In that sense, he urged all sectors to join the debate on the New Era alongside the Seven Transformations recently launched by the Venezuelan government.

“We Venezuelans are focused on at least two tasks that unite us all… The first is to work and produce. The second is to think about the future, and that future is marked today with the consultation and debate that is taking place at the national level of the 7Ts,” reported Ultimas Noticias.

During the annual message to the nation, President Maduro launched the seven transformations (7Ts) that Venezuela needs to become a power. The 7Ts are consistent with the Venezuelan historical process and its current reality are: economic transformation; full independence; strengthening peace, security, and territorial integrity; renewal of the social protection programs (missions and major missions); political transformation (direct democracy); ecological transformation in the context of the global climate crisis; and geopolitics, which projects Venezuela’s leadership in the new configuration of international relations.

Contrary to what is happening in Venezuela regarding agricultural production, farmers’ protests are already spreading throughout Europe to pressure governments to find solutions. They complain because prices are below production costs, demanding measures against low supermarket prices and what they consider unfair competition from non-EU countries, including Ukraine. The response has been brutal repression against those who produce food on the European continent.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

