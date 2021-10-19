Venezuela Receives 430,000 New Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine

This Monday, October 18, a new batch of 430,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Venezuela to bolster the immunization campaign carried out by the Venezuelan government in its heroic fight against COVID-19.

The information was released through the Twitter account of the Russian vaccine provider, @sputnikvaccine.

430,000 doses of #SputnikV arrived in #Venezuela today for the country's vaccination program. 430 mil dosis de la vacuna #SputnikV llegaron hoy a Venezuela para el programa de vacunación del país. pic.twitter.com/pwDn6EMhvp — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) October 18, 2021

The cargo was sent by Russia as part of the bilateral agreements established between the two nations.

Recently, the Venezuelan Minister of Industry and Production, Jorge Arreaza, explained that more than three million doses of Sputnik V have been received, and that he hopes to soon meet the goal of 10 million that had been set following the agreement signed in December 2020 with Russia. For his part, President Nicolás Maduro said that 50% of the Venezuelan population is already vaccinated with at least with one dose, and that he expects seven out of ten Venezuelans to be vaccinated by October 31.

Featured image: Batch of Russian Sputnik-V vaccines arriving in Venezuela. Photo courtesy of Twitter/@sputnikvaccine.

(Últimas Noticias) by Odri Farnetano

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL