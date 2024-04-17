The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso, received an exploratory electoral observation delegation of the US-based Carter Center as part of the preliminary procedures for international observers to accompany the July 28 presidential elections. The meeting with Carter Center took place on Tuesday, April 16, when the CNE also met with a European Union exploratory delegation at the CNE headquarters in Caracas.

The Carter Center acts as an observer in electoral processes, plays the role of mediator in international crises, and supports national, regional, and international systems dedicated to democracy and human rights. It is heavily financed by the US and European governments and multinational corporations.

The delegation was received by CNE President Amoroso and the other rectors of the electoral body. The Carter Center delegation was composed of Jennie Lincoln, senior advisor for Latin America and the Caribbean, Elena Fernández, associate of the Democracy Project of the Vice President’s Office for Latin America and the Caribbean, and electoral expert Salvador Romero.

Meanwhile the EU delegation was formed by Rachel Roumet, European Union’s chargé d’affaires in Venezuela, and Jorge Miguel Gallego Lizón, officer of the Division on Democracy and Electoral Observation of the European External Action Service. This was the second meeting between the CNE and the EU.

The meeting was also attended by Venezuelan Deputy Minister for North America Carlos Ron and his chief of staff Betzabeth Aldana. No statements were given to the press after the meeting.

On April 11, CNE President Elvis Amoroso signed a memorandum of understanding with the president of the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (CEELA), Nicanor Moscoso, and the representative of the Strategic Thinking Observatory for Regional Integration (OPEIR), Carlos López López, facilitating the two organizations to send electoral observation missions for the upcoming Venezuelan presidential elections.

The CNE president highlighted the importance for all electoral observers to comply with the regulations of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Venezuelan legal framework.

“The Constitution clearly establishes that the presidential election will be held every six years; and the current electoral schedule was adopted after the Barbados Agreement and the Great Caracas Agreement, approved unanimously,” Amoroso said.

It is expected that a United Nations (UN) panel of electoral experts will visit Venezuela soon.

