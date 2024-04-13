The Venezuelan government delegation to the Mexico Talks confirmed a meeting with United States government representatives in Mexico, after some details about the meeting was leaked in the media.

The head of the delegation, National Assembly Deputy Jorge Rodríguez, published a statement on Friday, April 12, reporting that the meeting, “classified as private,” took place on April 9 in Mexico City.

In the meeting, the Venezuelan and US representatives reviewed the Doha dialogues on migration issues and sanctions, evidencing a “failure of the US government to comply with the agreed schedule for the lifting of sanctions.”

La Delegación del Gob Bolivariano de Venezuela en los diálogos con el Gob de EEUU, frente a las filtraciones interesadas y tendenciosas, está en el deber de informar: pic.twitter.com/5NzFZKEfZa — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) April 12, 2024

“We stated the unanimous consensus of the Venezuelan society in demanding the absolute lifting of all sanctions against Venezuela, which affect our right to peace and wellbeing and which violate international law and the United Nations Charter,” the Venezuelan delegation expressed during the meeting in Mexico.

They also condemned any and all US interference in Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government delegation also condemned the constant destabilization plans that the Venezuelan extreme right is trying to execute with the support of foreign powers.

Moreover, Venezuela reiterated its position of maintaining dialogue with all countries, as long as the principles of sovereignty and respect for Venezuela and its laws are complied with.

Unofficial translation of the Venezuelan government delegation’s statement is provided below:

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in view of the inexplicable and self-serving leaks in the US media of meetings classified as private, considers it necessary to make some clarifications:

1) On Tuesday, April 9, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, a meeting took place between the delegations of the government of the United States of America and the government of Venezuela.

2) At that meeting we reviewed the agreements reached in the Doha talks on migration and the lifting of sanctions. Based on what was agreed in Doha, we pointed out the failure of the US administration to comply with the agreed schedule for the lifting of sanctions.

3) We were emphatic in our condemnation of any form of interference in Venezuelan affairs.

4) The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemned the violent actions that extremist sectors are planning and perpetrating in Venezuela, under the protection of foreign agencies.

5) We stated the unanimous consensus of the Venezuelan society in demanding the absolute lifting of all sanctions against Venezuela, which affect our right to peace and wellbeing and which violate international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela insists on its policy of dialogue with all the countries of the world in strict protection of its sovereignty and independence and with absolute adherence to the constitution and laws of our Republic.

Caracas, April 12, 2024

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

