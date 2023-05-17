May 17, 2023
Street liturgy in La Pastora, Caracas, in celebration of the beatification of Jose Gregorio Hernandez by the Vatican, April 29, 2021. Photo: El Estimulo/File photo.

Street liturgy in La Pastora, Caracas, in celebration of the beatification of Jose Gregorio Hernandez by the Vatican, April 29, 2021. Photo: El Estimulo/File photo.