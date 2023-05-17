Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Monday, Venezuela denied the accusations leveled against Venezuela in a report on religious freedoms issued by the United States government, and pointed out that Washington continues to assume powers that were not granted to it by multilateral mechanisms or other sovereign states.

A statement was released by Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil who, through a post on his social media accounts, recalled that “Venezuela is an example of tolerance and harmonious coexistence between cultures and religions,” after the US Department of State published the report this Monday, May 15.

“We reject the US government report on religious freedom, which continues to assume powers that have not been granted by multilateral mechanisms or other sovereign States,” wrote Gil.

Likewise, Gil stressed that no biased report can hinder the commitment of the Venezuelan government, led by the President Nicolás Maduro, to advocate and work for the various religious expressions that coexist in peace within the Caribbean country.

US biased report

The International Report on Religious Freedom 2022 was presented this Monday, May 15, 2023, and, regarding the case of Venezuela, the document makes a series of tendentious accusations against the national government led by President Nicolás Maduro.

The report interprets isolated incidents out of context in order to attack the religious liberties in Venezuela in an attempt to provide ammunition to the anti-Chavista opposition within the US and in Venezuela. Below, we highlight some of these claims:

• “In May, the governor of Carabobo State sued Father Alfredo Infante, Superior of the Jesuits in Venezuela and the human rights coordinator of a Jesuit-run nongovernmental organization (NGO), for defamation following the March 14 release of the NGO PROVEA’s annual human rights report, to which the Jesuit NGO contributed.”

In this case, Father Infante claimed that Governor Rafael Lacava was responsible for extrajudicial killings in Carabobo state.

• “Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the regime-affiliated political party United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), called David Smolansky, Organization for American States (OAS) Commissioner for the Venezuelan Migrants and Refugee Crisis, a ‘Zionist’ and a ‘fascist’ during his television program in which Cabello showed ‘wanted’ posters of several opposition leaders.”

In reality, David Smolansky, a far-right Popular Will party politician, is famous in Venezuela for his violent behavior. He recently applied a choke hold on elderly US citizen and CodePink activist, Tighe Berry, who was protesting against the presence of former deputy Juan Guaidó in Washington. The US Department of State shows a clear lack of knowledge regarding the difference between Zionism, an expression of the Israeli apartheid state’s policies, and Judaism, the religion embraced by Jews, along with the connection between far-right organizations and fascism.

Additionally, the US Department of State criticized the use of wanted posters used by Cabello to refer to several opposition politicians who have committed crimes against the Venezuelan people. Meanwhile, the US government has carried out the same persecution of acting officials in Venezuela, which constitutes a violation of the most basic international laws, as the US laws do not have jurisdiction on Venezuelan soil.

• “In March, the regime announced its ‘Good Pastor’ plan to begin registering evangelical Protestant churches and providing a bonus for evangelical pastors participating in the process, which the ECV characterized as a regime attempt to increase ‘control and inspection’ of religious groups.”

In this case, a government program to support religious groups was twisted around by Washington, which claims that the program actually hinders religion.

Recently, Venezuelan authorities have activated the “My Well-Equipped Church” program with the aim of endowing Christian temples. In addition to the Venezuela Bella Mission, various religious centers in the country have been restored and beautified. This initiative has been criticized by both atheists and communists, as an expense on nonpriority programs while public services, security, and healthcare are suffering under the effects of the US economic war on Venezuela.

Faced with the biased accusations in the US report, Foreign Minister Yván Gil stressed that Venezuela will continue its work “in favor of the various religious expressions” that make up Venezuela.

