Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro confirmed this Monday that “Venezuela will certify more than 50 gas blocks located in the north coastal zone, which would make the nation the fourth-largest reserve in the world.”

“In Venezuela we are certifying what could be called the Caribbean Gas Strip, because the entire north-coastal area of ​​Venezuela is full of gas and blessed with great wealth,” said the head of state during his program Con Maduro+.

After the discovery of the more than 50 gas blocks, Maduro invited businessmen from all over the world to invest in Venezuela. All the gas that Europe needs is in Venezuela, he added.

In this sense, he highlighted the permit granted by Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) to the European companies Eni Spa (Italy) and Repsol (Spain) for the export of natural gas, after a century of energy production in Venezuela focused only on oil.

On May 5, the president of PDVSA, Rafael Tellechea, announced the signing of a permit for Eni and Repsol to export liquified natural gas (LNG) from the Cardón IV license.

Cardón IV is a company operated by the Italian ENI and the Spanish Repsol. Its license was granted in 2006 with a duration of 30 years. With this new alliance, Venezuela promotes the diversification of its economy and, in turn, continues the expansion of its energy production.

AMLO’s comments about OAS

President Maduro also referred to recent statements made by his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said that the “Organization of American States (OAS) should disappear.”

“The OAS has a disastrous history, it has come to nothing,” said President Maduro. “The OAS has endorsed all the invasions, the coups in Latin America … All the coups have had an OAS seal [of approval].”

In this sense, Maduro added that the path that Venezuela has taken is the “path of Our America” ​​through various organizations such as the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), the Bolivarian Alliance of the Countries of Our America (ALBA-TCP) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

