Venezuela is experiencing significant growth in its tourism activity, reported President Nicolás Maduro, noting that nearly 1.5 million Venezuelans traveled in December 2023.

“National tourism has grown dizzyingly,” he said during the 31st episode of his TV program Con Maduro+, aired on Monday, January 22.

The authorities of La Guaira state and tourist operators are preparing to receive a large number of seasonal visitors in the state during the upcoming carnivals, the president added.

The governor of La Guaira state, José Alejandro Terán, explained in detail that the state has been preparing well in advance in the fields of security, accommodation, and matters concerning mass events.

He stated that there will be concerts on the coastal strip, parades of troupes and floats, as well as cultural activities, sports, and recreational festivals on beaches, rivers, and resorts of La Guaira.

The government of La Guaira has announced that nearly 3,000 security officials will be deployed during the carnival holiday to provide security to the visitors.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

