The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said that the United States and Europe “are the biggest accomplices of the genocide against the Palestinian people.” He made this comment in his TV program Con Maduro+ on Monday, January 22, when commenting on the murder of 25,000 people in Gaza by the Israeli occupation army.

In this regard, Maduro stated that the largest genocide is currently being committed against Palestinians while international media is trying to generate a narrative against Palestinians in the minds of the people of the world.

President Maduro also questioned the complicity of the US and Europe that promoted and protected the Nazi regime led by Adolf Hitler because they hoped that Hitler was going to finish the Soviet Union but in the end, the Soviet Red Army defeated Nazi Germany.

“The New York Times in the United States, El País in Spain, Il Messaggero in Italy generate chaos and promote a racist ideology,” stated philosopher and director of La Iguana TV, Miguel Ángel Pérez Pirela, who was the guest on President Maduro’s program. Pérez Pirela pointed out that mainstream media headline the atrocities of the Israeli genocide against Palestinians in such a way as if Palestinians are dying for “an unknown reason,” when in reality they are civilians who are being exterminated by the Israeli Occupation Forces, supported and armed by the US and Europe.

“They create chaos and impose situations of repression, authoritarianism, and persecution, and then comes the model of colonial domination, dependence on the gringos, and the model of neoliberal destruction, as is happening in Argentina,” he added.

He also pointed out that the media has become accomplices of governments that generate destabilization around the world.

Referring to the German state media Deutsche Welle (DW), President Maduro commented, “You are complicit in that genocide, just like people from the Nazi party there, that were the executors of the brutal, criminal genocide against the Jewish people. Let everyone draw their conclusions.”

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.