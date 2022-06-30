Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez reported that although there has been no significant damage in any state of the country due to the passing of Tropical Cyclone Two, preventive measures will be maintained.

Different command posts of the nation have been deployed in case of any possibilities that may arise, the vice president reported in a telephone interview with Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), in which she pointed out: “We are in ongoing contact with the governors and the entire civil protection, prevention and risk response system, but we will remain vigilant until this climactic phenomenon definitively moves away.”

She also stressed that the east of the country is going back to normal and that the course of this natural phenomenon is still being awaited. “We are receiving the flick of the tail; after passing through Trinidad and Tobago, it changed its route and turned a few degrees north towards our coasts, thankfully,” she added.

In her report, the vice president also announced that a group of states have reported rains, some moderate and others of low intensity. “We are seeing the effect, the tail blow of the passing and trajectory of this potential cyclone. Venezuela responds to the alerts issued by the international organization on this matter and our country is still included as areas with advisory alerts because of the potential cyclone,” said Rodríguez.

Así se ha desplazado el #Ciclon #Tropical II este #29Jun entre las 3 de la mañana y las 3 de la tarde. Animación cortesía de Windy. pic.twitter.com/XG1Uf5T1Xz — Alba Ciudad 96.3 FM (@albaciudad) June 29, 2022

(In the video, courtesy of Windy.com, the movement of Tropical Cyclone Two is shown between 3 in the morning and 3 in the afternoon on Wednesday, June 29)

Rodríguez added that in any case, “the best form of action is prevention, and fortunately the Venezuelan people have been able to respond with great responsibility and discipline.”

On the other hand, she offered her impression regarding the impact of the ocean crisis in the world and said that the oceans supply 50% of the oxygen “that all people breathe and also absorbs 25% of carbon dioxide emissions. Imagine breaking that balance and the impact it’s going to have on human life,” this in reference to an international forum being held in Portugal this week, under the auspices of the United Nations’ 2022 UN Ocean Conference.

