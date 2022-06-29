The Colombian military has been a fierce attacker of Gustavo Petro.

On Tuesday, June 28, General Eduardo Zapateiro, commander of the Colombian Army, has announced his retirement after 40 years of service.

In an official letter Zapateiro announced that he will retire on July 20, before President-elect Gustavo Petro takes office. The letter reads, “I will say goodbye to the Colombian people, thanking all my soldiers for all their hard work.”

This retirement was considered inevitable by many, given that the army commander had expressed strong criticism towards Petro, who would soon become his chief.