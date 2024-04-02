Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil spoke out to reiterate that Venezuela is advancing at a good pace, so the expectations of the extremist right and the Argentine president, Javier Milei, “will sink again.”

This was posted by Gil this Monday, April 1, on social media, in response to information in which the Argentine president says he is willing to promote a new regional sanctions regime against Venezuela.

Milei said that he is willing to promote more sanctions against Venezuela, along with other South American governments, to fight against the alleged “dictatorship” that, according to him, would be installed in Caracas.

“If we had to move forward with sanctions, I wouldn’t have any problems,” Milei said in an interview with far-right journalist Andrés Oppenheimer on Sunday night on CNN en Español, .

The Venezuelan foreign minister pointed out that “the macabre expectations of the neo-Nazi” spokesperson for the extremist oligarchy “will sink again.”

Habló el portavoz de la derecha extremista de los apellidos venezolanos, los que piden invasiones y sanciones. Las macabras expectativas del neonazi se volverán a hundir, #Venezuela avanza a buen ritmo, y derrotará cada intento de los lacayos imperiales. En lugar de mover la… https://t.co/5IBq0n9Ywa — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) April 1, 2024

“Venezuela is advancing at a good pace and will defeat every attempt by the imperial lackeys,” added Gil. “Instead of wagging your tail at your masters, dedicate yourself to the internal affairs of your country, which are already quite tangled.”

He also mentioned what he described as a conspiratorial, false, and implausible setup by Noticias Caracol. The Colombian outlet, according to Gil, created a mess in which “the only thing it confirms is the conspiracy against the people of Venezuela.”

The Colombian outlet attempted to reboot the already resolved fake news about the assassination in Chile, by organized criminal networks, of former Venezuelan military deserter Ronald Ojeda. This crime was solved several weeks ago by the Chilean authorities, thus disproving the narrative launched by the Venezuelan far-right of alleged Venezuelan government involvement.

“As the violent plans designed by the Colombian oligarchy are dismantled, in collusion with the oligarchs of Venezuela, the reaction is more excessive,” wrote Gil. “The truth will prevail…”

For his part, Venezuelan Foreign Vice Minister for Latin America Rander Peña also posted a comment on the failure of sanctions in Venezuela and the increase in poverty in Argentina under the Milei government.

“There are two things that are undeniable today,” wrote Peña, “1) The failure of criminal sanctions to destabilize Venezuela. 2) With Milei, poverty in Argentina increased by 13%—27 million poor and 7 million in extreme poverty. Recommendation: take care of your own affairs…”

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.