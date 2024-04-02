The president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, in a recent interview with the BBC, said that his country is forming an international coalition to attack Venezuela, reported Venezuela’s minister of defense, General Vladimir Padrino.

Through his social media accounts, the high-ranking military officer showed a video in which Ali acknowledges that he is allying with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada to confront Venezuela.

In the video, the Guyanese president also says that he will continue his actions before the International Criminal Court (ICC) to resolve the territorial controversy with Venezuela, even though Venezuela does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC over this issue, as it violates the 1966 Geneva Agreement ratified by the two countries.

Continúa la peligrosa e irresponsable retórica guerrerista por parte del gobierno de Guyana. En una entrevista ante la BBC, Irfaan Ali, ha asomado la posibilidad de conformar una coalición internacional contra Venezuela, dando otra patada a los acuerdos de Argyle y amenazando la… pic.twitter.com/a8OcJASPIj — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) April 1, 2024

“The dangerous and irresponsible warlike rhetoric by the Guyana government continues,” said Venezuela’s minister of defense. “In an interview with the BBC, Irfaan Ali has raised the possibility of forming an international coalition against Venezuela, giving another blow to the Argyle Declaration and threatening the peace of the region.”

Venezuela’s top military commander reiterated that the will and determination of Venezuelans in defense of their rights over the Essequibo territory is stronger than any international “coalition.”

This Sunday, Minister Padrino also revealed a new attempt by the “idle mafias that live in Miami and Bogotá” to carry out another desperate attempt against Venezuela’s democratic process as the presidential election day approaches.

Through a message published on social media, Padrino alerted the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) about these destabilizing plans.

In his message, the Venezuelan minister pointed out that as July 28 approaches, violent and fratricidal attempts on Venezuela’s political processes will increase “because there is a sector representing imperial interests that knows that it will be defeated again within the electoral means defined in the Constitution.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Gustavo Rangel with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

