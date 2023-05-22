The Venezuelan airline Conviasa has confirmed on social media that it will be relaunching direct flights from Caracas to Damascus, the capital of Syria, on May 30.

In another message posted this Saturday, May 20, the airline wrote, “There are a few days left before starting our operations between Caracas and Damascus, Syria.” It then invited people interested in visiting the Asian country to buy tickets on the Conviasa website.

The route was first launched in 2007 during the government of President Hugo Chávez as part of a a Caracas–Damascus–Teheran weekly flight. However, the flights were suspended after a few years due to smear campaigns directed by the White House and Zionists accusing Venezuela, without any proof, of promoting terrorism.

#NuevoDestino ¿Quieres conocer otras culturas? Conéctate con Damasco, Siria, desde Caracas, a partir del 30 de mayo. Más información en https://t.co/M3KXiUuqka pic.twitter.com/CXdifU1pm9 — Línea Aérea Conviasa (@LAConviasa) May 19, 2023

The Caracas–Damascus flights will depart from the Simón Bolívar International Airport (Maiquetía) once a week on Tuesdays, and the return trip from the Syrian capital will depart on Thursdays.

According to local news outlets referencing Conviasa’s website, the cost of a round trip ticket in economy class, leaving Venezuela on May 30 and returning on June 15 of this year, is $2,345. Passengers may bring one carry-on and one checked suitcase.

Venezuela has one of the largest Syrian expatriate communities in Latin America, with a population of more than one million people. A direct flight from Caracas to Damascus has been a long awaited option for many trying to avoid resorting to connecting flights or paying European airlines.

#NuevoDestino Faltan pocos días para iniciar nuestras operaciones entre Caracas y Damasco, Siria, aún estas a tiempo de comprar tu boleto y viajar a este fascinante país. Consulta nuestras tarifas en https://t.co/M3KXiUuqka pic.twitter.com/zGtTPLheDb — Línea Aérea Conviasa (@LAConviasa) May 20, 2023

In January, Conviasa reported that it had planned to increase its international travel options by 30% this year, with the reestablishment of routes in Latin America and the addition of connections between cities such as Havana, Damascus, Tehran, and Moscow.

Currently, the company offers 26 national routes and nine international destinations.

“We are the flagship airline of Venezuela; this year we will activate more routes to connect you with Venezuela and the world. On each flight, we strive to provide you with the best service until you reach your destination,” reported the airline on its social media accounts.

