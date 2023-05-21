The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, thanked the people of the country upon completing five years of his term since being reelected by popular vote as president for the 2019-2025 era.

In a message published on Twitter on Saturday, May 20, President Maduro expressed “deep gratitude to the people who put their trust in me.”

¡20 de Mayo! Cuántos recuerdos, llenos de alegría y de profunda gratitud hacia un Pueblo que depositó su confianza en mí, una vez más, para ir adelante en esta lucha por la felicidad de Venezuela. Desde entonces, hemos estado unidos, sin detener la marcha y el trabajo por… pic.twitter.com/1KnUVr7DzG — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 20, 2023

He also called for an end to bureaucracy as well as an end to apathy toward more efficient administration by the government that he leads.

“We must truly see ourselves as part of an honest people and move forward as a united government that is ever stronger, more articulate and cohesive in a single vision and capacity for action,” President Maduro wrote. “This is the correct way forward!”

¡Llegó la hora! A sacudirse el burocratismo y la apatía, debemos reconocernos en la realidad de un Pueblo honesto, y avanzar en un solo Gobierno cada vez más fuerte, articulado y cohesionado en una sola visión y capacidad de acción. ¡Es el camino correcto! — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 20, 2023

On May 20, 2018, the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela announced the victory of Nicolás Maduro, the candidate of the Great Patriotic Pole coalition, obtaining 67.84% of the votes in the presidential elections.

Four candidates participated in that election, including Henry Falcón and Javier Bertucci, who came in second and third place with 20.93% and 10.82% of the votes respectively.

That election was held amid threats and pressure from the US government under Donald Trump and its European allies seeking to obstruct the elections.

“We won again, we triumphed again,” said President Maduro after his victory was announced. “We are the force of history turned into the people’s victory.”

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.