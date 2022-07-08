Venezuelan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Caribbean, Raúl Licausi, held a meeting this Thursday, July 7, with the Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), Rodolfo Sabonge, with the aim of reviewing the organization’s agenda in the region and relations with Venezuela.

Through its Twitter account, the Venezuelan foreign affairs ministry explained that this meeting was held within the framework of the 43rd Ordinary Meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), being held in Suriname.

During the meeting, the deputy minister thanked the president of Suriname, Chan Santokhi, for inviting Venezuela to participate and also expressed Venezuela’s willingness to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector.

Within the framework of the meetings, the representative of Venezuela spoke with prime minister of Belize, John Briceño, about the current regional situation and thanked him for raising his voice during the 43rd Ordinary Meeting of CARICOM.

According to the news agency AVN, Venezuela’s participation in this conference was part of the Diplomacy of Peace campaign and the strengthening of relations with strategic allies in the Caribbean region, apart from being a propitious space in which to discuss common positions in a multilateral forum.

This meeting occurred in parallel to statements coming from the CARICOM Summit a few hours earlier, which stressed the interest of the regional body in having illegal US sanctions against Venezuela lifted in order to resume energy cooperation via the restart of the Pretocaribe initiative which was heavily affected by the US and European blockade against Venezuela.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadne Eljuri, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

