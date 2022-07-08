July 8, 2022
Venezuelan vice minister of foreign affairs for the Caribbean, Raúl Licausi (right) and Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) Rodolfo Sabonge (left). Photo: Twitter/@CancilleriaVE.

