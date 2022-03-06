Venezuela Strengthens Ties with CARICOM Member Countries
CARICOM members to strengthen regional integration mechanisms in the face of imperial threat.
#EnFotos| El viceministro para el Caribe, Raúl Li Causi sostuvo importantes encuentros con el primer ministro de Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit; el primer ministro de Grenada, Keith Mitchell; y la secretaria general de Caricom, Carla Barnett. #02Mar pic.twitter.com/nw6JbwJSkI
— Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) March 4, 2022
