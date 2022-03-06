March 6, 2022

The CARICOM Secretariat building in Georgetown, Guayana. File photo.
Venezuela Strengthens Ties with CARICOM Member Countries

CARICOM members to strengthen regional integration mechanisms in the face of imperial threat.

Venezuelan Deputy Minister for the Caribbean, Raúl Li Causi, participated in a meeting with Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit; Prime Minister of Grenada, Keith Mitchell; and the Secretary General of the Community of Caribbean Countries (CARICOM), Carla Barnett, with the aim of strengthening ties of friendship among the Caribbean nations.

Venezuela and Dominica have relations of mutual respect and cooperation. In 2018 Venezuelan authority figures were received by Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerri in Dominica, as part of a round of talks set out to establish regional integration mechanisms in the face of the ongoing imperialist threats coming from the US and its allies.

The island of Dominica is a country in the Caribbean and comprises an area of 750 square km, thus it is among the smallest countries in the world.

The news of the meeting was informed by the Venezuelan foreign affairs ministry.

The Community of Caribbean Countries (CARICOM) was created on July 4, 1973, with the formalization of the Chaguaramas Treaty which was signed by 15 Caribbean nations. Some of the objectives of CARICOM are to raise the standard of living and the working conditions in the Caribbean region; eliminating unemployment; accelerating, coordinating and sustaining economic development; and promoting trade and commerce amongst the member nations.

 

