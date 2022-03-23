Venezuela Welcomes New Ambassador of Trinidad & Tobago (+Nicaragua)

On Monday, March 21, in the Sol del Perú room of Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela’s head of state Nicolás Maduro received the credentials of His Excellency Edmund Dillon, ambassador appointed to Venezuela by the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Dillon has been in Venezuela since his arrival at the Simón Bolívar International Airport on February 4. Upon arrival, the Trinidadian diplomat expressed a strong desire to continue cooperation between the two nations.

Prior to his appointment as ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago, Dillon served as a soldier in the Trinidad and Tobago Defense Forces, later serving as chief of staff (2005), and minister of national security (2015-2016). Dillon has served for 36 years as a military official for the Caribbean nation.

He was appointed as ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on August 17, 2021.

Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago have maintained diplomatic relations of mutual respect since 1986. Since the arrival of the Bolivarian Revolution, bilateral relations based on mutual cooperation have strengthened.

With the renewal of these ties, Venezuela strengthens Bolivarian diplomacy of peace, prioritizing the principles of cooperation, complementarity, solidarity, and respect for international law in the construction of a multicentric and multipolar world.

During the diplomatic siege of Venezuela promoted by Washington in recent years, Trinidad and Tobago has maintained a neutral and passive position towards Nicolás Maduro’s administration, stained only by occasional migratory issues that have as a root cause the emigration crisis that has affected Venezuela.

Nicaragua

On Tuesday the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, received the credentials of the new Nicaraguan ambassador to Venezuela, Orlando José Gómez.

Recibimos las Copias de Estilo del Excelentísimo Señor Orlando José Gómez, designado por el Gobierno de la hermana República de Nicaragua, como Embajador en Venezuela. Acordamos seguir trabajando, a fin de afianzar los lazos de fraternidad y cooperación entre nuestras naciones. pic.twitter.com/IT2DB6NlA8 — Felix Plasencia (@plasenciafelixr) March 22, 2022

The meeting, which took place at the headquarters of Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Caracas, was reported via Twitter by Plasencia. “We received the documents of His Excellency Orlando José Gómez, appointed by the government of the sister Republic of Nicaragua as ambassador to Venezuela,” Plasencia wrote. “We agree to continue working to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation between our nations.”

The diplomats discussed the historically friendly relations between the two countries, as well as issues related to bilateral cooperation, and the geopolitics of regional integration. Nicaragua and Venezuela maintain agreements in several areas, particularly in energy matters, through Petrocaribe. They are also active member states in the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

Featured image: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro receiving the new ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago, Edmund Dillon, in Miraflores Palace, Caracas. Photo: Presidential Press.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

