Venezuela Strengthens Fraternal Ties with Trinidad & Tobago

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Felix Plasencia, met this Wednesday, September 1, with the Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago, Paul Byam, in order to strengthen the cooperative fraternal ties between both nations.

“I had a cordial and friendly meeting with the Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago, Paul Byam, accredited in the country since 2016,” Plasencia posted on his Twitter account. “The meeting allowed us to strengthen the fraternal bonds between both countries and review the work done on various issues of mutual interest.”

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Proposes ALBA-TCP Strengthen Ties with ASEAN and Arab League

Sostuve una reunión cordial y amistosa con el Embajador de Trinidad y Tobago, Paul Byam, acreditado en el país desde 2016. El encuentro nos permitió afianzar los lazos de hermandad entre ambos países y repasar el trabajo realizado en diversos temas de mutuo interés 🇻🇪🤝🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/I2uakWgoni — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) September 1, 2021

Likewise, Plasencia extended “the most cordial of congratulations on the celebration of the Independence Day of Trinidad and Tobago” to the ambassador and, “facing the end of his diplomatic service in Venezuela, I thanked him on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro for his work and his efforts in favor of our good relations.”

Featured image: Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Felix Plasencia in a meeting with the ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago in Caracas Paul Byam. Photo courtesy of Twitter/@PlasenciaFelix.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL