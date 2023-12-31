Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López supervised the General Domingo Anotnio Sifontes joint military drill of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) that is going on in the Venezuelan Atlantic Façade. The drill was launched by the Venezuelan government on Thursday to safeguard the security and territorial sovereignty of the country in response to Guyana violating the Argyle Agreement and allowing a British warship to sail in the udelimited water of the disputed Essequibo territory. reached last December 14 in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines between President Nicolas Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

After completing the supervision on Saturday, December 30, Minister Padrino López announced that the FANB will remain deployed on the Atlantic coast of Venezuela until the British Navy vessel leaves the region.

¡Desde el Puesto General de Comando del CEOFANB supervisando a la Fuerza de Tarea Sifontes! La #FANB continuará desplegada y alerta hasta que el buque británico salga de las aguas en litigio ¡VENCEREMOS! pic.twitter.com/yvoCpzCXQa — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) December 30, 2023

“At the General Command Post of the CEOFANB supervising the Sifontes Task Force! The FANB will continue to remain deployed and on alert until the British ship leaves the disputed waters. We will win!” Padrino wrote in a post on X.

Venezuela has repudiated the arrival of the United Kingdom Royal Navy warship HMS Trent to Guyana, a clear military provocation in violation of the Argyle Agreement of December 14, signed between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, in which both sides pledged not to use threats or military force and to avoid escalations in the conflict over the Essequibo territory.

After the announcement of the arrival of the British warship, Venezuela deployed 5,682 soldiers, 21 aircraft, and 16 boats, and other military defensive equipment, for a joint military drill aiming at reaffirming the resolve of the Venezuelan people to defend the country’s territorial integrity.

