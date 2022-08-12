Juan Carlos Alemán, a deputy of the Venezuelan National Assembly, has said that the illegal retention of the Venezuelan plane in Argentina is part of an operation carried out by the United States and Israel.

“The prosecutor, within hours of requesting the measure against the Venezuelan plane, was recorded leaving the US embassy and later was recorded leaving the Israeli embassy,” said Alemán during an interview with TV network VTV.

He also criticized the action of the Argentine government which, in his opinion, is contrary to the interests of Latin American unity.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela to Resume Dialogue Only if Boeing 747 Is Returned From Argentina (+Alex Saab)

“The Argentine government has been an inept government that has not been able to cope with the deep crisis that the people of Argentina are going through, and this is nothing more than a rag to try to hide the social and economic situation that that nation is facing,” he stressed.

He then added that EMTRASUR’s Boeing 747 Dreamliner, with Venezuelan registration code YV3531, is currently being held at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, despite the fact that it complies with all international standards.

Alemán emphasized that the aerial activity for which the cargo plane is used the most is the sending of humanitarian aid to sister countries. In addition, it is this plane that allows vaccines and medical supplies to be brought to Venezuela.

RELATED CONTENT: Who Is Judge Federico Villena, Hijacker of Venezuela’s EMTRASUR Plane in Argentina?

“If we allow them to continue taking away our heritage, Venezuelans will be seriously harmed. When they take away our gold reserves, this is the money for the increase in workers’ wages, the purchase of medicines, the improvement of public services,” he added.

According to Venezuelan experts the blueprints of Zionism and the Mossad, as well as the CIA and Washington, are all over this lawfare case; a case which aims solely at harming the Venezuelan people who are recognized by many as a beacon of solidarity and Latin American unity. Many Argentinians are ashamed by the behavior of the government of Alberto Fernández against Venezuela, a country that has supported and assisted Argentina through several difficult moments.

Meanwhile, Venezuela has requested the support of social movements in Argentina to recover the plane. “We are only demanding that they comply with international law,” said President Nicolás Maduro in a recent speech where he showed his frustration regarding this new attempt to harm Venezuela.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.