Venezuelan deputies recently went to the Argentine embassy in Caracas to demand the return of the “kidnapped” plane in Buenos Aires.

A special delegation from Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN), together with the directors of the Venezuelan airline Conviasa, have delivered a legislative agreement to the Argentine ambassador Óscar Laborde in which the retention of the Venezuelan Boeing 747-300, property of the state-owned cargo company EMTRASUR, is repudiated and is demanded to be immediately returned along with its crew.

“We hope that the truth prevails —that the Argentine justice system reacts and does not take this situation, which is plagued by illegality, to other levels— in such a way that our crew and our plane are back,” confirmed Venezuelan minister for transport, Ramón Velásquez, who was responsible for delivering the document.

The deputy and president of the AN Internal Policy Commission, Pedro Carreño, who was also present at the Argentine embassy, stressed that the legislative appeal is an “agreement to repudiate the intention of the US government to illegally appropriate the Venezuelan plane which was hijacked in Argentina and belongs to the Venezuelan people.”

At the request of the US Department of Justice, Argentina confiscated the Venezuelan plane which was loaded with parts for companies in the automotive sector and was going to cover the Ezeiza (Argentina)-Montevideo (Uruguay)-Caracas (Venezuela) route. The Boeing 747-300 entered Argentina on June 6 from Mexico and two days later took off to go to Uruguay, only to land again at the airport in the Buenos Aires town of Ezeiza because Uruguay did not allow it to land and refuel.

Argentine oil companies, in turn, did not refuel the plane either, under the pretext of US sanctions. A few days later, a judge ordered passports to be withheld and the crew members — five Iranians and 14 Venezuelans — were prevented from leaving the country, which was justified by invoking the groundless case of possible links to international terrorism.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

