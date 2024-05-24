A report published by the Venezuelan ultra-right conglomerate of business owners, Confederation of Industries (Conindustria), revealed that 57% of Venezuelan companies reported an improvement in Venezuela’s economic situation during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023.
The report, published on Wednesday, May 22, was based on a survey of 1,504 companies. It stated that while 57% of the businesses consulted perceived effects of the economic recovery, 30% considered that the situation is “the same,” 13% believed that it is “worse,” and 1% “much worse.”
In addition, 65% of the businesses surveyed considered that Venezuela’s economic situation will “improve” even more in the next 12 months, 28% expressed that it will be “the same,” 6% said that it will “worsen,” while none stated it will be “much worse” or “much better.”
According to the report, in April 2024, the government collected $883 million in non-oil taxes, over double the $405 million collected in April last year.
To carry out this probabilistic survey, Conindustria stratified the companies by economic group, size, and federal entity. Establishments employing more than 100 people were designated as large businesses, those employing 21-100 workers were categorized as medium businesses, and those employing 5-20 people were considered small businesses.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/SC/SF
- May 20, 2024
