Venezuela’s COVID-19 Status on Day 557 of Pandemic

On Thursday, September 23, day 557 of the pandemic in Venezuela, 1,171 new COVID-19 infections were reported in 24 hours, all of them cases of community transmission. In addition, 17 deaths were reported. This was informed by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, via Twitter.

With these numbers, Venezuela has accumulated a total of 359,633 infections and 4,363 deaths. Out of this, 12,202 are active cases, of whom 11,786 people are receiving care in the public healthcare system and 416 are in private hospitals. The number of people who have recovered is 343,068, which represents 95%.

Breakdown of the cases

On the 557th day of the pandemic, Venezuela has registered cases of community transmission in 15 states, among which the most affected are Caracas (451), Miranda (346), and Nueva Esparta (95). Details of the other states are provided in the following sheet.

Caracas is the state where most of the community infections have been detected (451), with active cases in 21 out of its 22 parishes. Among these, the highest numbers were reported in San Juan (73), El Recreo (51) and El Valle (50). Details of the other regions are featured in the image below.

Deaths

Vice President Rodríguez lamented the deaths of 17 patients on September 23, which takes the number of COVID-19 deaths to a total of 4,363 so far during the pandemic. She provided a breakdown of the numbers with respect to the states where they occurred: three men aged 70, 55 and 52 and one woman aged 61 in Aragua; two women aged 75 and 32 and two men aged 61 and 58 in Caracas; two women aged 81 and 71 and one man aged 47 years in Anzoátegui; two women aged 74 and 65 in La Guaira; two men aged 73 and 63 in Nueva Esparta; one woman of 72 years in Apure; and one man of 61 years in Yaracuy. Rodríguez extended condolences on part of the government to the bereaved families and friends.

1/7 Hoy realizamos videoconferencia de la Comisión Presidencial para la Prevención y Control de la #COVID19, con el propósito de fortalecer los protocolos de bioseguridad establecidos por el Pdte. @NicolasMaduro. Seguimos reforzando la protección del pueblo ante el virus. pic.twitter.com/qSeLzdJSGO — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) September 24, 2021

Vice President Rodríguez added on Twitter: “President Nicolás Maduro announced today that we have managed to immunize 40% of Venezuelans, en route towards the 70% vaccination goal to be met by October. However, the president has made a special call to the Capital Region to reinforce protocols in the face of an increase in infections in recent weeks.” Rodríguez also informed that she had had a videoconference with the country’s Biosafety Protocols Enforcement Commission.

Featured image: Daily life in Venezuela amidst the pandemic. Photo: Marcos Salgado

