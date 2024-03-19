As announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE), in compliance with the schedule it approved, a special registration and voter updating operation will be held by the Electoral Registry, nationally and internationally, from March 18 until April 18.

Likewise, the CNE reported that a total of 315 temporal registration access points were installed in the country, 22 of them in Caracas. However, in the Regional Offices of the Electoral Authority permanent access points for registration and/or update of the electoral registry are available and will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The main objective of this special operation, given the presidential elections on July 28, is to facilitate individuals to update their data if it is no longer accurate, e.g., due to a change of residence, and for processing the registration of new voters. Potential voters are only required to present their identity card, regardless of whether it has expired or not.

Furthermore, in this pre-electoral activity organized by the CNE, Venezuelans can verify if their identification card number, name, fingerprints, and assigned voting center are correct. They can also request a relocation to the voting center closest to their current place of residence.

The access points located in the Capital District are located at La Pastora Square, Capuchinos Square, La Iglesia Square, Los Martires Square, Radio Tiuna Square, Pérez Bonalde Square, Lisandro Alvarado Square, Fabrizio Ojeda Square, El Limón Square, 23 de Enero Bolívar Square, Carapita Module Square, El Valle Bolivar Square, Cecilia Pimentel Square, La Vega Bolívar Square, Cecilio Acosta Square, Las Adjuntas Square, Leonardo Ruiz Pineda Square, El Honoto Square, Ezequiel Zamora Square, Artigas Square, and Ore Capital District.

For more information, one can visit the official CNE website.

Security deployment

The strategic operational commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), General Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported that the institution remains deployed in support of the CNE “in compliance with the electoral schedule, being in the current phase corresponding to the deployment of the machines and electoral material that will be used during the electoral registration [operation].”

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

