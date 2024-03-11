The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) announced the locations of permanent access points available throughout the country for registration and/or updating in the Electoral Registry, amid the presidential election scheduled for July 28, 2024.

The information was released by the Venezuelan electoral authority through a post published on its official account on Instagram this Saturday, March 9. The electoral registry in Venezuela is permanent, meaning it is available to all citizens all year long. If a Venezuelan citizen changes their place of residence, then they need to update the registry with their new address.

“Learn about the permanent access points that we have available throughout the National territory for registration or updating in the Electoral Registry,” the electoral entity wrote on the aforementioned social network.

Below are the access points provided by the CNE:

Last Thursday the National Electoral Council announced the electoral schedule for the 2024 presidential election on its website, setting the date for July 28.

Between March 7 and 13, the registration of those authorized to supply electoral propaganda will be carried out. According to the document published on the CNE website, during these days the authorities of organizations with political purposes (political parties) must present said authorization to properly inform who will be their propaganda/advertisement providers.

First audit

Between March 15 and 16, the first audit is planned and it will test the voting software. The CNE explains that this is carried out before each electoral process, with the presence of representatives of the CNE and political parties.

The special voter registration day will begin on March 18 and will end on April 16. It should be remembered that this process will be carried out both for Venezuelans who are in the country and those residing abroad, where diplomatic and consular presence is available.

On this day, those people over 18 years of age who are not registered in the Electoral Registry will be able to do it, as well as those registered will be able to carry out updates.

Candidate registration

Between March 21 and 25, the registration of the nominations of the candidates for the presidential elections will take place. Subsequently, between March 28 and April 1, it will be announced which registrations were accepted and rejected.

On April 8, candidates will be able to choose their place on the electoral ballot, while on April 29, the preliminary Electoral Registry will be published on the CNE website.

Between April 29 and May 3, the second audit will test the voting machines.

The witness accreditation process for the presidential elections is scheduled to be carried out from June 28 to July 27; while the electoral campaign will start on July 4 and end on July 25.

The installation of the polling stations is planned for July 26, so that the elections can be held on Sunday, July 28.

The publication of the electoral results on the CNE website will take place on July 29.

The entire electoral schedule is available on the National Electoral Council’s website.

(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sanchez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DZ

