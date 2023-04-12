The consensus on the illegal oil sanctions against Venezuela has been breaking down among anti-Chavistas. An example of this is reflected in the opinion of the new representative of the Venezuelan far-right opposition in the United States, Fernando Blasi, who called on the Biden government to relax the sanctions on the government of President Nicolás Maduro to avoid “growing authoritarianism and economic stress.”

Without a doubt, what Blasi said to AP contrasts with the anti-Chavista campaign promoted by the National Assembly (AN) in recent years, a failure that ended up with the dissolution of the “interim government.”

According to AP, the Biden administration has indicated that it is willing to ease the sanctions in exchange for concrete measures by President Maduro. For his part, Blasi said that the pace of relief is advancing too slowly due to the paralysis of the dialogue in Mexico.

The opposition representative’s comments were not well received by other anti-Maduro leaders. Such is the case of Dinorah Figuera, president of the AN in 2015, who refuses to retire as a legal figure and wrote on her social media accounts that Blasi’s comments were personal and not official.

Las declaraciones dadas por el

Fernando Blasi representante de la @AsambleaVE en USA en relación a aliviar las sanciones son de opinión personal no oficial. — Dinorah Figuera. (@Dinorahfiguera) April 3, 2023

Another contradiction came via the anti-Chavista politician Freddy Guevara, who, like Figuera, established a position on what Blasi said. He wrote on social media platforms that the imaginary National Assembly he is part of “is working on an official position that is as unified as possible in this regard.” However, the lack of consensus among anti-Chavistas suggests that the “most united position possible” is not being achieved.

Como Presidente de la Comisión de exteriores de la AN, quiero dejar absolutamente claro que esa NO es la posición de la AN. Estamos trabajando una posición oficial y lo más unitaria posible al respecto. https://t.co/JE2WmFd1iz — Freddy Guevara (@FreddyGuevaraC) April 3, 2023

These contradictions are evidence of the fact that some members of the far-right Venezuelan opposition are finally realizing what most Venezuelans have known for years: the majority of Venezuelans repudiate the sanctions and see them as a direct aggression to their quality of living. Consequently, support for sanctions has a negative impact on the opposition’s popular support, as clearly shown in all opinion polls.

(Misión Verdad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

