A recent social media post by Undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the US Department of State Brian A. Nichols, in which Nichols expressed support for far-right extremists who have been detained for their links to terrorist plots in Venezuela, only exposes the criminal intentions of the US government and its participation in the plot to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro, said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil.

The top Venezuelan diplomat pointed out that this “obstinate and shameful defense” of people linked to plans to generate chaos and violence in Venezuela contrasts sharply with the dignity of the Venezuelan people who have defeated each conspiracy.

“The message from Brian Nichols is a revelation of the bad intentions of the US government and lays bare its implications in the assassination plan against President Nicolás Maduro,” wrote the head of foreign affairs in a statement.

El mensaje de Brian Nichols @WHAAsstSecty es una revelación de las malas intenciones del gobierno de los EEUU y deja al desnudo sus implicaciones en el plan de magnicidio en contra del Presidente @NicolasMaduro. La defensa obstinada y vergonzosa de personas que intentaron crear… https://t.co/knIFhLpUiY — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) March 12, 2024

“The stubborn and shameful defense of people who tried to create chaos, destruction, and death in Venezuela has collided with the dignity of our people, who have defeated each conspiracy in a dignified and brave manner. The empire and its oligarchic lackeys have not been able to and will not be able to,” wrote Gil. “Venceremos!”

Gil’s statement was issued in response to a post published by Brian Nichols who, clearly interfering in the internal affairs of Venezuela, requested the release of members from the far-right Vente Venezuela party who were arrested for their alleged connection with terrorist plots.

“The detention of Vente Venezuela Barinas state campaign coordinator Emill Brandt and continued detention of Vente Venezuela campaign members Juan Freitas, Luis Camacaro, and Guillermo López are clear violations of the Barbados agreement,” wrote Nichols. “We call for their immediate and unconditional release, as well as the release of all unjustly detained Venezuelans, including Rocio Sanmiguel.” The US continues to falsely claim that Venezuela has violated the Barbados Agreement.

Since the beginning of 2024, when Venezuelan authorities revealed terrorist plots organized by the aforementioned detained political, along with active and former military officers and with CIA and US DEA support, Venezuela has protested the breach of the Barbados Agreement by the far-right opposition representatives and their US masters. The Barbados Agreement expressly rejects any attempt to seek political change in Venezuela outside of the political arena.

The Barbados Agreement also specified that the Venezuelan Supreme Court rulings on disqualifications would be final, but the US government and the Venezuelan far-right opposition did not recognize it as soon as it was announced, despite months of indications that the long-standing disqualification of Maria Corina Machado would not be lifted.

(Últimas Noticias) by Gustavo Rangel with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.