Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—The Office of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States anticipated that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would likely win in the presidential elections scheduled for July 28, according to its most recent “Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community” report.

The unclassified report published on Monday, March 11, states that President Maduro, who is running as the candidate of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), “will retain a solid hold on power and is unlikely to lose the 2024 presidential election because of his control of state institutions that influence the electoral process and his willingness to exercise his power.”

The report notes that the Venezuelan opposition “has frequently been divided” and holds “few public positions of influence,” something that even the most amateur analyst agrees to, irrespective of political bias.

Additionally, the report, dated February 5, mentions that the support of China, Russia, and Iran has played an important role in alleviating the negative impact of the illegal US and European sanctions, despite the terrible damage that the blockade has inflicted on millions of Venezuelans and the Venezuelan economy.

The report also repeats the White House narrative of alleged restrictions to political liberties in Venezuela and the migration crisis without mentioning that the migration is the result of the US aggression against Venezuela.

On March 5, the president of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, announced the electoral schedule for the 2024 presidential elections, setting July 28 as the official date for the vote.

On Friday, March 8, the Venezuelan polling firm Hinterlaces published a report with the results of its latest opinion poll just four months before the presidential elections. The well-known pollster, which has a respectable record of success in electoral terms, highlighted that “today only 9% support the opposition parties, while the ruling party has the support of 35% of the electorate, four times higher than the opposition,” and that currently 55% of voters believe that if the presidential elections were held today, President Maduro would be reelected.

