May 23, 2024
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil, escorted by the Venezuelan ambassador in Iran, José Rafael Silva, paying tribute to the martyred Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photo: Venezuelan Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil, escorted by the Venezuelan ambassador in Iran, José Rafael Silva, paying tribute to the martyred Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photo: Venezuelan Ministry for Foreign Affairs.