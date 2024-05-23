The foreign minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, met with his acting counterpart in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani, as part of his attendance representing Venezuela at the funeral services for the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

“We have held a meeting with the acting [Iranian] Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, in order to reaffirm the friendship between our nations and the joint commitment to work for a more just and multipolar world,” the top Venezuelan diplomat wrote via social media this Wednesday, May 22.

Among the entourage that also perished in the helicopter crash, of which there is an ongoing investigation, was Iran’s former Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was replaced by Bagheri, becoming the acting minister for foreign affairs of the Islamic Republic.

Hemos sostenido una reunión con el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores encargado, Ali Bagheri Kani, con el fin de reafirmar la amistad entre nuestras naciones y el compromiso conjunto de trabajar por un mundo más justo y multipolar, a pesar de la tragedia que nos afecta. Queremos que… pic.twitter.com/lnAQ5u7QL1 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) May 22, 2024

Gil added that, despite the tragedy that affects the Iranian people, in reference to the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials, “[Venezuela wants] the people and government of Iran to know that they have our unconditional support in these difficult times.”

Videos and images spread by news agencies and social media platforms show a deep sadness among the massive number of Iranians that went to the streets to farewell President Raisi, joined by the Venezuelan diplomat.

The state funeral, where leaders, foreign ministers, and political representatives from different parts of the world were present, was headed by Mohamad Mojber, who was first vice president in Raisi’s Cabinet, and now, based on article 131 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, holds the position of acting president.

The supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, presided over a prayer to say goodbye to Raisi and the seven others who died in the helicopter crash. President Raisi’s remains will be transferred to the province of South Khorasan and from there, to Mashhad—Raisi’s hometown—where he will be buried this Thursday, amid the national mourning decreed for five days.

Solid alliance between Venezuela and Iran

The Iranian acting foreign minister wrote on social media that in the context of the funeral ceremonies for the martyred president, foreign minister, and entourage, “the solid strategic alliance between Venezuela and Iran stood out.”

“The friendship and mutual support between both countries in adverse times was highlighted,” Bagheri wrote. “Likewise, the firm commitment of Iran to carrying out bilateral projects was emphasized, which were considered priorities by the martyred president.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Larry Márquez with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

