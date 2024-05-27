Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil stated that the “World Africa Day is an occasion to honor the legacy of anti-colonial struggle and resistance of the African continent, as well as the cultural diversity of the African peoples that enriches the entire world,” reported the Venezuelan state television channel Venezolana de Television (VTV).

May 25, celebrated as Africa Day, commemorates the founding of the Organization of African Unity in 1963, which later became the African Union.

El Día Mundial de África es una ocasión para honrar el legado de lucha y resistencia anticolonialista del continente africano, así como la diversidad cultural de los pueblos africanos que enriquecen al mundo entero. Esta fecha conmemora la fundación de la Organización de la… pic.twitter.com/kmHA2ykRfi — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) May 25, 2024

On Saturday, May 25, a cultural event was held at the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry headquarters in Caracas to commemorate World Africa Day to highlight the African revolutionary spirit and the historical connection between Africa and Venezuela. The Venezuelan ambassador to Ethiopia, Eddy Córdoba, sent his greetings to the people of Africa “on this day, when we reiterate the significance of Africa for everyone.”

Venezuelan ambassador to South Africa, Carlos Feo, stated that this “continent is part of our history, our identity,” while the ambassador designated for Senegal, Gambia, and Cape Verde, Regzeida González, stated that Africa Day highlights Africa’s contribution to humanity.

The Venezuelan ambassador to Mozambique, Modesto Ruiz, said that the cultural event held by the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry is part of the Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy that promotes cooperation and connection with the people of Africa.

