Venezuela’s Minister of Communication and Information Freddy Ñáñez called on Venezuela to defeat the censorship promoted against President Nicolás Maduro on social media platforms. Náñez urged his social media following to fight against censorship utilizing the hashtag #Nicolike.

Náñez wrote the following: “At this time, the #Nicolike challenge is beginning to break the censorship and banning of President Nicolás Maduro on social media platforms. Follow Nicolás Maduro’s channel on WhatsApp and share its content.”

A esta hora inicia el desafío #Nicolike para romper la censura y “el baneo” al presidente @NicolasMaduro en las redes sociales. Sigue el canal de Nicolás Maduro 🇻🇪 en WhatsApp: https://t.co/RkfBim1VQL y comparte su contenido. pic.twitter.com/iWXANoIfkf — Alfred Nazareth (@luchaalmada) May 26, 2024

On Sunday, Maduro urged the Venezuelan people to overcome censorship on social media, where large corporations have attempted to erase the actions and achievements of the Bolivarian Revolution.

The request was published on the Maduro’s social media accounts and accompanied with videos of recent massive political rallies of Chavismo in defense of the achievements and sovereignty of Venezuela.

“Today, Sunday, we are going to overcome censorship and banning on social media platforms,” commented President Maduro. “We will take a new attitude and exercise our power.”

