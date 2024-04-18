Authorities of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) summoned diplomatic representatives accredited in Venezuela to update them about the development of the electoral schedule for the July 28 presidential elections.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil participated in the meeting held this Wednesday, April 17, directed to the 107 diplomatic foreign missions based in Caracas, pointing out that this meeting intends to provide first-hand information to their respective governments about the progress of the Venezuelan electoral process scheduled for July 28.

The foreign diplomats participating in the meeting were provided an overview of the provisional electronic ballot agreed upon with the political parties for the upcoming elections. This Saturday, April 20, is the deadline for changes in the electoral ballot. After that date, any change of candidates will be reflected in the ballot with a special note and not with images.

Gil said that these diplomatic representatives “also serve as spokespersons for the progress of the electoral process.”

The objective, he said, “is that they can transmit to their governments, to their capitals, the truth of Venezuela, the truth of our electoral system, because Venezuela is a country under siege, it is a country attacked, with an electoral system that is always subjected to smear campaigns.”

Junto a las autoridades del @cneesvzla hemos sostenido un encuentro con diplomáticos acreditados en nuestro país en el marco del acompañamiento electoral del 28 de julio. Todos los presentes han tenido la oportunidad de constatar el funcionamiento del sistema electoral así como… pic.twitter.com/Z2DG23kgO7 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) April 17, 2024

The top diplomat added that, even though everyone has verified that it works perfectly, the Venezuelan electoral system “is attacked by the international media.”

“The job of diplomats is precisely to transmit what is happening, beyond what the agencies and media spread, which are the ones that end up setting the tone,” said Gil.

Gil added that “we have an electoral system of which we are very proud because it allows us to obtain the reflection of the will of the people,” which is something that “motivates us… have an interaction with the world.”

Oversight plan

For this reason, the foreign minister said that Venezuela is currently receiving electoral observer and that oversight offices have been deployed in various electoral arenas around the world.

“This community of electoral experts is increasingly more active, more dynamic, and increasingly exchanges more information,” he added.

After the meeting, Minister Gil noted that everyone present had the opportunity “to verify the functioning of the electoral system as well as see and hear first-hand the reality of Venezuela.”

On Monday, the CNE board received an exploratory delegation for electoral observers from the European Union (EU). On Tuesday, it received an exploratory delegation from the Carter Center.

Likewise, last week, the CNE signed agreements for international oversight with the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (CEELA) and the Strategic Thinking Observatory for Regional Integration.

(Últimas Noticias) by Aurig Hernández with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

