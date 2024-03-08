The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso, has confirmed the invitations to CELAC, CARICOM, the European Union, and the Carter Center, to act as international observers for the upcoming presidential elections in Venezuela, scheduled for next July 28.

At a press conference this Thursday, March 7, Amoroso stated that—within the framework of the 2024 presidential electoral schedule—these international organizations “will participate as electoral observers, as long as they comply with our constitutional and legal regulations.”

#EnVideo📹| CNE realiza convocatoria amplia a veedores internacionales para observación electoral#BienestarSocialParaElPueblohttps://t.co/PH7vajBSJK — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) March 7, 2024

The topmost representative of the CNE further reported that invitations to this democratic event were also extended to the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations, the UN Panel of Experts, and the African Union, among other guests as observers.

The government’s electoral committee has confirmed that the CNE is in permanent session, in order to guarantee faithful compliance with the entire electoral schedule and due compliance with this presidential electoral process.

During a session at the 8th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, proposed the formation of a delegation of international observers to accompany these elections that are so decisive for the Caribbean nation.

President Maduro reported from that occasion that an agreement was signed with “43 political parties” in Venezuela, which included the participation of business, religious, cultural, and academic organizations. The agreement establishes the basis to guarantee—for all parties involved—a reliable electoral process in the second half of the year.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.