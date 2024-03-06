On Tuesday, the president of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, announced the electoral schedule for the 2024 presidential elections, setting July 28 as the official date for the vote.

During a press conference, Amoroso reported that the national electoral board evaluated all the proposals presented by the board of directors of the National Assembly (AN) on the general principles, the calendar, and the expansion of electoral guarantees.

On February 28, the AN and representatives of various sectors within Venezuela signed the “Caracas Agreement,” which presented proposals to the CNE regarding the upcoming elections.

“The board of directors of the CNE, in an ordinary session held this Monday, March 4, unanimously approved declaring the CNE to be in a permanent session with the purpose of evaluating and studying all the proposals included in the ‘Caracas Agreement,’” said Amoroso.

In his speech, the president of the electoral institution indicated that the national electoral board evaluated the various proposals and recommendations presented by the AN, from which the following electoral schedule was established:

The presidential election will be on July 28, 2024;

The special national and international registration dates will be from March 18 to April 16;

The preliminary electoral registration cut-off will be April 16;

Applications will be accepted from March 21 to 25;

Selection of members of subordinate organizations will take place on March 20;

The electoral campaign will be from July 4 to 25.

In closing, Amoroso congratulated the people of Venezuela and invited them to participate in the elections with the best electoral system in the world.

National Assembly statements

This Tuesday, March 5, the president of the National Assembly (AN), Jorge Rodríguez, highlighted that, through the activation of dialogue with all factors of the political, social, and economic life of the country, the definition of the electoral calendar was facilitated by the CNE

“On February 27, we signed, in the Elliptical Hall of the Federal Legislative Palace, the Great Agreement of Caracas, and all the sectors that participated in the discussion signed that agreement,” said Rodríguez.

“As early as Friday, March 1, we went to the National Electoral Council to tell the five rectors of the board, and the incorporated substitute rectors, that we came with a contribution, that we came with powerful proposals derived from the national consultation,” he added.

Coincidentally, July 28 is the birthday of the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Commander Hugo Chávez. Likewise, on the day of the CNE announcement of the election date, Tuesday, March 5, the Venezuelan people commemorated 11 years since the passing of the historical Venezuelan leader.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.