The president of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, has reported that a total of 604,964 Venezuelans have registered as new voters in order to participate in the upcoming presidential elections, scheduled for July 28.

Amoroso also reported this Wednesday, April 17, that an additional 847,999 people have changed or added to the location of their voting centers to vote in the upcoming elections, taking the total nationwide electoral registry database movements to more than 1.45 million people.

The number of voters registered for the December 2023 referendum was nearly 20.7 million Venezuelans, meaning that the special registration/update program launched by the CNE represents in terms of database movements more than 7% of the December 2023 registry and an increase of 3% in terms of new voters.

It should be noted that this registration and change of center process began on March 18, according to the schedule presented by the CNE, which established April 16 as the deadline.

The CNE, as the highest electoral body in Venezuela, has enabled 315 access points throughout Venezuela for the registration of new voters for the presidential elections or modification of the residence of those already registered. Additionally, the regional offices with permanent points were made available to citizens to access between 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

It is expected that the verification of registrations and electoral registry movements should be close to being totaled and displayed on the official CNE website in the coming days.

The participation of the Venezuelan people in all electoral processes usually has a big turnout, thus being a good indicator of the level of democracy achieved during the Bolivarian Revolution.

The CNE continues to advance in the international observation plan by holding meetings with different national and international organizations that will accompany and observe the procedure and turnout of the presidential elections on July 28.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

